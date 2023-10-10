Arrest made following series of mischief incidents to businesses in downtown Pembroke

The Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says they have arrested an individual after a number of businesses in downtown Pembroke recently sustained damages in several mischief incidents.

OPP explained that they began the initial investigation after propane lines were cut and an attempt to start a fire in a recycling container occurred at a business in the 0-100 block of Pembroke Street West on the morning of September 30, 2023. Then, a second business, located in the 200 block of Pembroke Street West, reported damage after electrical wires to the business were cut and stolen on September 28, 2023. Finally, the third business in the 0-100 block of Pembroke Street West reported having communication wires to the business cut during the same time period.

Following an extensive investigation, a 37-year-old from Laurentian Valley Township, Christopher Laroche was arrested on October 7th, 2023. the accused is facing the following criminal charges:

- Mischief - three counts

- Theft under $5000 - one count

OPP has expressed their thanks to the community who helped in the investigation. The accused was released and is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on November 7th, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray