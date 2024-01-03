Assault and firearm charges laid after threat-related incident in Bonnechere Valley Twp.

One person has been arrested and charged with criminal offences after members of the Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a weapons call.

Police say this happened on December 20th, 2023, just before 4:30 p.m. Officers were informed of an ongoing incident involving threats and a weapon on Beaudry Lane, in the Township of Bonnechere Valley.

Once at the scene, an investigation began, which resulted in OPP officers arresting 63-year-old David Nolan from Bonnechere Valley Township. He is now facing the following criminal charges:

- Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

- Assault with a weapon

- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

- Careless use of a firearm

OPP says the accused attended bail court and was released on conditions with a court date of February 7th, 2024, Ontario Court of Justice, in Pembroke.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray