Assault charges laid after argument between man and woman turned physical

Brockville Police Services has released details on the police response to multiple calls for officers in relation to an unwanted person at a residence on Pearl Street. Police say they received these calls around 8:00 a.m. on January 12th, 2024.

Officers arrived on the scene and found that a 68-year-old man was in an argument with another woman. Police were informed that both individuals lived in the area. They explain that what started out as a verbal argument between the two, turned physical when the male subject struck the woman with a door.

After police investigated the situation, the man was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon. The woman's injuries were described by police as non-life-threatening. The arrested man was later released on conditions with a future court date.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray