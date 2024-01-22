Assault incident at local Dairy Queen under investigation as hate-motivated crime

The Brockville Police Service has released information on an assault incident that is being investigated as a hate-motivated crime. Police say they received reports of a fight that was taking place at Dairy Queen located at Central Ave and Stewart Boulevard around 11:15 on January 18th, 2024.

As officers were on route, they said more information was received that someone in the altercation was in possession of a knife. As officers arrived on the scene they found that two suspects were fleeing the restaurant.

The two were located and both arrested in the area. Further investigation revealed that two men, 15 and 18 years of age, attended the Dairy Queen and approached the black, male, victim. According to the police, they uttered derogatory, racial slurs to the victim which instigated the physical altercation.

The victim was then assaulted as he was punched in the head and body. Several others became involved in the altercation in an attempt to break it up. Police say they were told at some point during the altercation, one of the suspects was seen brandishing a knife.

Officers then report that after the arrest, it was found that both teens were in possession of knives and a substance believed to be cocaine. The victim of the assault received non-life-threatening injuries.

The two suspects were held for a bail hearing and both were charged with criminal harassment, assault, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats, assault with a weapon, mischief under $5,000.00 and possession of cocaine. Police say this incident is being investigated as a hate-motivated crime.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray