Assault, threat charges laid following intimate partner violence in Madawaska Valley Twp.

Ontario Provincial Police in Killaloe have laid criminal domestic charges after responding recently to an Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) incident.

OPP explained that on January 25th, 2024, members of the OPP responded to an assault call for service at a residence in the Township of Madawaska Valley. As a result of the investigation, police arrested and charged a 52-year-old from Madawaska Valley with the following Criminal Code offences:

- Domestic assault

- Domestic threats to cause bodily harm or death

- Forcible confinement

OPP says the accused was released on conditions and will appear in court at later date. Police add that the name of the accused person will not be released to protect the identity of the victim.

If you or someone you know is living in or involved in an abusive relationship help is available. Contact Bernadette McCann House 24/7 for support, advice, or the safety of a shelter at 1-800-267-4930. The Women's Sexual Assault Centre of Renfrew County is also available 24/7 for information and support at 1-800-663-3060. You could also attend the emergency department of any hospital in Renfrew County and ask to speak to a member of the Assault Response Team. Victim Services of Renfrew County is also available to provide emotional and practical assistance to people who have experienced domestic violence. They can be reached at 613-649-2852 or toll free at 1-877-568-5730. In emergencies call 9-1-1.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray