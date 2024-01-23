The Eganville and District Senior Citizens Needs Association has announced that thanks to funding from the Government of Canada's Age Well At Home Initiative, they will receive $799,896 over the next 2 years to better support seniors in their own homes.

The group says one of the main goals of the Age Well At Home Initiative is to support seniors to stay in their homes longer, with additional support to stay safe at home. The group explains the importance, saying "For many seniors, their home is their sanctuary while residing in a community they love and have been a part of for many years, especially those living in rural and remote areas in our county."

The funds will allow the partnership between Eganville and District Seniors, Whitewater Seniors, Barry's Bay Area Home Support and the Algonquins of Pikwakanagan to expand the existing and successful, primarily volunteer-lead programs for rural and remote seniors.

Essential programs such as Meals On Wheels, Transportation, Home Maintenance, Frozen Meals, Home Support and Friendly phone assurance are just a few of the examples of programs that will reach more seniors thanks to this funding opportunity.

For more information about this new initiative, or how you can volunteer, please call the Eganville and District Seniors at 613-628-2354 or via email info@eganvilleseniors.com.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray