Auto thefts taking place across the province, OPP give tips to prevent similar incidents

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they would like to remind everyone to do their part to help prevent auto thefts. They add that stolen vehicles continue to be a frequently reported occurrence to the OPP, especially in this Region. Police say often these vehicles had their keys left inside and doors unsecured, adding that securing vehicles and keys is an easy step to prevent victimization.

Police explain that thieves can use technology that allows them to steal a vehicle in a matter of seconds. However, to prevent vehicles from being stolen, OPP offers the following tips:

- Report suspicious activity seen in the neighbourhood

- Use a steering wheel locking device

- Invest in an aftermarket global positioning system

- Secure the key fob in a protective case

- Secure the vehicle's diagnostic port lock protector

- Invest in anti-theft devices (fuel immobilizing switches, after-market alarm systems)

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray