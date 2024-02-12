Avian Influenza confirmed in wild birds in Kingston
Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health says Avian Influenza has been confirmed in deceased Canada geese that were found along the Lake Ontario Park Waterfront in Kingston last week .
Avian Influenza, also known as bird flu, infects wild birds such as geese, ducks and shore birds and can also infect domestic poultry. Health officials say the risk of transmission to humans is low, as the virus does not typically pass from birds to people.
The health authority is reminding residents to avoid contact with sick or dead birds and urging people to follow these steps to stay safe:
-Do not handle or feed wild birds.
-Ensure pets are kept away from sick or dead birds or animals.
-Avoid contact with surfaces that appear to be contaminated with feces from wild birds.
-Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water immediately after unavoidable contact with birds or their droppings.
-Protect backyard flocks from contact with wild birds.
If handling sick or dead wild birds is unavoidable, the Public Health Agency of Canada recommends wearing gloves and avoiding contact with blood, body fluids and feces.
