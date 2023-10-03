Award-winning educational Coach and Author presents at Renfrew County District School Board

Renfrew County District School Board (RCDSB) says in partnership with the Parent Involvement Committee (PIC) they hosted a workshop for over 350 parents, guardians, RCDSB staff and trustees featuring keynote speaker Hannah Beach on "The Emotional Roots of Aggression and Anxiety: Supporting Change and Building Resilient Kids," at Festival Hall in Pembroke on September 27th, 2023.

An award-winning educator, author, emotional health consultant, and keynote speaker, Hannah Beach was recognized by the Canadian Human Rights Commission in 2017 as one of five featured changemakers in Canada.

Those in attendance say she delivered a warm and conversational workshop exploring why children are displaying more challenging behaviours than ever. Additionally, she provided tools to the audience, addressing the root issues behind aggression and anxiety, to support resilience, and create lasting change.

Earlier in the day Hannah Beach presented a captivating session at RCDSB’s Senior Administrators meeting which includes Principals, Vice Principals, System Principals and Senior Staff.

"We feel so fortunate to have Hannah speak to RCDSB’s parent and guardian community, along with staff members," says Shelley Gagne, RCDSB Principal of Program Services K-6. "Especially coming

out of the pandemic, we know that kids are dealing with stress and anxiety. Hannah’s focus on the power of building conditions that foster emotional and social health, learning to recognize and acknowledge our children and teens’ feelings, provides more tools in our toolkit to help support children and teens."

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

