Back-to-back break-and-enters at West End School under investigation in Kingston

Kingston Police Services are asking for help from the public as they look to identify a suspect in connection to back-to-back break and enters at a local school.

Police explain that the first incident happened on January 6th, 2024 around 4:20 a.m. This individual broke into the school located in Kingston's west end. The suspect was captured on security video walking through the halls of the school prior to the arrival of security officers.

Then, the following day. during the night of January 7th, 2024 around 10:50 p.m., the suspect reattended the school and once again committed a break-and-enter. On this occasion the suspect was captured on security video, for a second time, roaming the halls of the school and attempting to access locked classrooms.

Police say the suspect in this case appears to be Caucasian, with a slim to medium build and an average height. The suspect had short dark brown hair and facial scruff. During one of the break-ins, the suspect was wearing dark-coloured shoes or boots and a brown jacket. During the other break-in, the suspect was wearing a trucker-style baseball cap and dark-coloured shoes or boots.

Police add that although nothing appears to have been taken during these two break-and-enters, they are requesting the public's assistance in identifying the suspect involved.

Anyone with information regarding these two break-and-enters is asked to please contact Detective Taylor Lauzon at 613-549-4660 ext. 6360 or via email at tlauzon@kingstonpolice.ca.

You can also provide tips anonymously by calling the Kingston Police general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.

