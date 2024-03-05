Belleville resident charged with sexual assault on child, creating child pornography

The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says they have charged an individual with sexual assault on a child.

On March 2nd, 2024, Quinte West OPP, including members of the Quinte West Crime Unit, with the assistance of Belleville Police, executed a search warrant resulting in the arrest of an individual in relation to a sexual assault investigation.

The individual arrested, a 21-year-old Belleville resident has been charged with the following offences:

- Sexual interference (person under 16 years of age)

- Sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age

- Makes, Prints, Publishes or Possesses for the Purpose of Publication any Child Pornography

- Possession of Child Pornography

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville. OPP says they cannot be identified in order to protect the identity of the victim.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

