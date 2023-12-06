Over the month of November 2023, Ontario Provincial Police say older residents from East Region have been targeted by fraudsters using the "Grandparents Scam". Some local community members have filed reports this past week, with the Grenville County OPP advising they had lost money or were about to.

Police explain that each time, the victims were told they urgently needed to send money to assist a family member. OPP adds that if the victims do not have access to a vehicle, the scammers offered to send someone to collect it at their homes.

Anyone with older family members is being asked by police to please speak to them about this and advise them to always call and check with family first or call the police if they have concerns.

Below are some of the warning signs OPP has listed:

Urgency: The scammer always makes the request sound very urgent, which may cause the victim to not verify the story.

Fear: The scammer plays on the victim's emotions by generating a sense of fear. For instance, they may say, "I am scared and I need help from you."

Secrecy: The scammer pleads with the victim not to tell anyone about the situation, such as, "Please don't tell Dad, he would be so mad."

Request for Money: Money can be requested by money transfer or in some cases the scammer sends someone to your home to pick up the payment.

Those who have been the victim of an "emergency" scam are asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can also report the information to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC).

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray