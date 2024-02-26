Bonnechere Manor welcomes first set of international Personal Support Workers

Bonnechere Manor and the County of Renfrew say they are pleased to announce the successful onboarding of international Personal Support Worker recruits to their dedicated team. Achile Awashare and Linda Samule-Uche of Nigeria, Fleury Dushime of Burundi and Mavis Kissi of Ghana represent the first four of 20 recruits commencing their orientation. The remaining 16 PSWs are scheduled to join the Manor by June 2024.

On February 22, the new employees were welcomed by Renfrew County Warden Peter Emon, Health Committee Chair Councillor Michael Donohue, Chief Administrative Officer/Clerk Craig Kelley, Director of Long-term Care Mike Blackmore, Bonnechere Manor Administrator Dean Quade, Human Resources Manager Greg Belmore and Bonnechere Manor staff.

This recruitment strategy, a first for the County of Renfrew, represents the latest of several initiatives designed to bolster recruitment efforts in what is a limited health human resources pool. The addition of 20 full-time Personal Support Workers (PSWs) to the Bonnechere Manor staffing complement will be impactful toward achieving an increase in funded hours of direct care for Bonnechere Manor residents.

Like many long-term care homes experiencing a shortage in health human resources, Bonnechere Manor has engaged staffing agencies to augment recruitment shortfalls for PSWs, Registered Practical Nurses and Registered Nurses. In addition to the benefits realized with permanent staffing in terms of care consistency, the securing of an additional 20 permanent staff reduces the dependency on staffing agencies at an increased cost to the home.

International recruits have undergone rigorous training, including orientation to Canadian healthcare standards and are poised to contribute significantly to the Manor's person-centred approach to care in addition to fostering cross-cultural understanding and diversity among staff and residents.

"We are confident that these most recent additions to the Bonnechere Manor team will contribute greatly to our mission ensuring that Bonnechere Manor is a safe and caring community to live and work," Mr. Blackmore noted.

Warden Emon says he was thrilled to welcome these new residents to not only the County of Renfrew but his home community of the Town of Renfrew. "It was great to see the enthusiasm of the four new employees," he said. "Canada and the County of Renfrew were built on the investment of people coming to Canada, working here and establishing our community. We are fortunate to have them join our Bonnechere Manor community and we look forward to supporting these individuals every step of this journey."

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

