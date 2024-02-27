Brockville General Hospital staff member honoured at dedication ceremony

Brockville General honoured a colleague at a dedication ceremony recently. Reina Pryer, a beloved member of the Brockville General Hospital family who passed away in 2021, will forever be remembered as the hospital officially renamed its cafeteria Reina's Place in her honour on Thursday, February 22nd.

Members of Reina's family, including her children Adam Pryer, Amanda Dybala, and Lorie Pryer, joined friends, former colleagues and several Brockville General staff at the dedication ceremony and ribbon cutting.

Officials at the Brockville General say she was a member of the hospital's Nutrition Services team which most staff got to know while she worked at the cafeteria's cash register, Reina was fondly remembered for her positive spirit, passion for her work, and tireless dedication.

Cameron McLennan, Vice President, of People & Support Services noted during the ceremony that Reina was scheduled to retire in 2019 after 34 years of service to Brockville General. However, she was so dedicated to the hospital that she postponed her retirement to help run the food kiosk while the cafeteria was undergoing renovations.

"It's a fitting tribute to the wonderful memories we all have of Reina that our cafeteria will now be named Reina's Place in her honour," said Nick Vlacholias, President & CEO. "The name was chosen because she made this space her own through the care and dedication she brought to her role every day."

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray