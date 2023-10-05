Brockville General Volunteer Association receives $20,000 in funding

The Brockville General Volunteer Association (BGVA) says they are thrilled to announce that they have been awarded $20,000 from the Government of Canada's Community Services Recovery Fund through the United Way of Leeds & Grenville. Group members say this funding will be used to support community engagement and encourage individuals to volunteer at the Brockville General Hospital.

Organizers say this was made possible through the Community Services Recovery Fund, a one-time $400 million investment by the Government of Canada, adding that this funding will enable the BGVA to enhance its efforts in attracting new volunteers. Volunteers play a vital role in improving the quality of patient support at Brockville General Hospital. From the smiling faces that greet patients at reception, to those sitting bedside in palliative care, volunteers are essential to creating a caring hospital environment.

Volunteers also assist at outpatient clinics, contribute to event initiatives, and donate funds for much-needed medical equipment. Volunteering at the hospital has a rich history. The Association has been organizing volunteer programs that benefit patients, families, and staff for over 130 years.

"This project will raise awareness about the incredible impact volunteers have on patient experiences and the community. By inspiring more individuals to get involved, we can create a stronger and more vibrant healthcare environment for everyone," says Donna Shram, outgoing BGVA President. "We are immensely grateful to the United Way of Leeds & Grenville and the Government of Canada for their generous support".

"The projects supported by the Government of Canada through the Community Services Recovery Fund demonstrate that we are a caring and compassionate society that values the well-being of all its members. It is heartening to see the compassion and empathy of our citizens as they give back to those in need. Projects like this are a testament to the power of our collective action and our ability to come together to make a positive difference in the world. I am confident that together we can make a meaningful impact on the lives of those in Brockville," says Jenna Sudds, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray