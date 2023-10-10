Brockville Police and Fire Department respond to fire at homeless encampment
Brockville Police Services have released information about a fire that had to be extinguished at an encampment in the city last week. Police say this took place on October 4th, 2023 around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Kyle Crt.
Officers were called to the scene by Brockville Fire Department, in relation to the bush fire. This fire took place in what is known to be a homeless encampment, on the West end of Kyle Crt. Brockville Fire Department responded quickly and was able to control and extinguish the fire.
Brockville Police stated in a release that the dangers of this fire cannot go unnoticed. Adding that not only is the spread of fire dangerous, within the area, there were several small explosions which were believed to be caused by propane or fuel containers. The encampment was found to be vacant at the time. Police say no one was injured in the incident.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
