Brockville Police respond to report of suspects attempting to enter vehicles parked in driveways
Officers from the Brockville Police Service made an arrest in connection to multiple theft incidents from vehicles parked in driveways in the city.
Police explain that on November 20th, 2023, at about 9:00 p.m., they received a call regarding suspicious people in the area of Salisbury Avenue, Sevenoaks Avenue and Bisley Crescent. It was described to police that the suspects were walking into driveways in the neighbourhood and attempting to open vehicle doors.
Officers then attended the area and were able to locate a 27-year-old, man, that was matching the description of one of the suspects. The investigation revealed that he was in possession of property that had been stolen from victims in the area.
Police say as a result, he was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.00. The items were seized and returned to the owners. Police say that the man was later released on conditions with a future court date.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Charges laid during week one of Festive R.I.D.E Campaign in Upper Ottawa ValleyTwo drivers are facing criminal charges as a result of the first week of the OPP's Festive R.I.D.E campaign. Each driver was pulled over with alcohol in their system and readily available in the vehicle.
-
OPP investigating kayak theft from cottage in Killaloe Twp.The investigation is underway after a resident of Brudenell, Lyndoch and Raglan Township contacted the OPP regarding the theft of an 11-foot-long kayak from their cottage on Wannamaker Road.
-
Deceased person found near Hwy.15 believed victim of hit-and-runThe investigation is ongoing into a deceased person that was found adjacent to Highway 15 near Smiths Falls. Police say the most recent information indicates the death was the result of a hit-and-run collision.
-
Maple View Lodge fundraising committee reaches $1.5M, halfway to campaign totalThe fundraising committee for the Maple View Lodge has reached the halfway mark for their fundraising goal. They say campaign contributions thus far total $1,546,112.
-
Health Unit delays opening of new Kemptville locationRenovation delays have caused a delay in the opening of the new Kemptville Campus for the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit. Officials say an opening date will be announced when it is confirmed.
-
OPP dispels "disturbing rumours" regarding two missing persons investigations in Smiths FallsThe investigation is still ongoing into two missing persons in Smiths Falls. OPP calling for tips again as they have been hearing disturbing rumours with no credible evidence.
-
Renfrew Country VTAC receives provincial care awardThe Association of Family Health Teams of Ontario presented its annual Bright Lights Award to the Renfrew County Virtual Triage and Assessment Centre for its successes in providing care to the community.
-
Madawaska Valley resident wins Lifetime Achievement Award for highlighting Kashubian cultureKashubian Canadian, David Martin Shulist has been named the recipient of the Sierhey Khmara Ziniak Lifetime Achievement Award by the Canadian Ethnic Media Association at their 45th award ceremony.
-
Drugs, firearms seized as OPP execute search warrant in Smiths Falls, Ont.A 34-year-old and 57-year-old both from Smiths Falls have been arrested and charged after several police units executed a search warrant at a residence in the town. Officers seized suspected cocaine, opioids, and firearms.