Brockville Police respond to report of suspects attempting to enter vehicles parked in driveways

Officers from the Brockville Police Service made an arrest in connection to multiple theft incidents from vehicles parked in driveways in the city.

Police explain that on November 20th, 2023, at about 9:00 p.m., they received a call regarding suspicious people in the area of Salisbury Avenue, Sevenoaks Avenue and Bisley Crescent. It was described to police that the suspects were walking into driveways in the neighbourhood and attempting to open vehicle doors.

Officers then attended the area and were able to locate a 27-year-old, man, that was matching the description of one of the suspects. The investigation revealed that he was in possession of property that had been stolen from victims in the area.

Police say as a result, he was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.00. The items were seized and returned to the owners. Police say that the man was later released on conditions with a future court date.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray