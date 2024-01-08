Canine Unit instrumental in recent Kingston Police incidents

Kingston Police Services has released details on two recent calls they responded to, in which the local Canine Unit was instrumental.

First, on December 23rd, 2023, at approximately 10:15 p.m. police were called to the area of the 900 block of Woodbine Road regarding a motor vehicle collision which had just occurred. The involved pickup truck had fled the scene after causing serious damage to an unoccupied vehicle.

Police say they received further information that the suspect vehicle had been seen in the area of Collins Bay Road and Taylor Kidd Boulevard travelling on three wheels while causing significant sparks to be emitted from the damaged truck.

Officers then located the suspect vehicle abandoned in a subdivision near Bayridge Drive and Cataraqui Woods Drive. Witnesses told the officers that the accused had been seen exiting the truck and fleeing on foot towards a wooded area. Upon arrival, police observed that the suspect pickup truck had struck a second vehicle at this location incurring damage to both vehicles.

Officers at this location say they set up a containment of the area while the Kingston Police Canine Unit was dispatched to the scene. PSD (Police Service Dog) Dak proceeded to track the accused for over one kilometre into the woods.

At approximately 11:20 p.m. the accused was successfully located lying in thick brush and was subsequently arrested. Officers made further observations that the accused was impaired by alcohol. The accused was transported to police headquarters where they refused to provide a breath sample to a peace officer.

As a result, the accused, 35-year-old Korey Anglin a local resident, was charged with two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, dangerous operation of a conveyance, impaired driving, and failing to accompany a peace officer for a breath sample.

The accused was later released with a future court date. Their driver's licence is automatically suspended for 90 days and would face a one-year suspension if convicted. The vehicle was seized and impounded for 7 days, with the accused being responsible for all fees and fines.

Then, just a few days later on New Year's Day around 12:05 a.m., police attended a call in downtown Kingston regarding an individual who had been reported as being in emotional distress. Upon arrival, police conducted a search of the immediate area and then requested the Kingston Police Canine Unit to attend and assist.

PSD Dak and his handler attended the scene and began to track the individual. Police say at approximately 1:15 a.m. this individual was safely and successfully located along the water's edge of Lake Ontario in the area of King Street West east of Lower University Avenue.

Police say this individual was subsequently transported to the hospital to receive medical treatment.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray