Cash and safe stolen from home in Madawaska Valley, Twp.

The Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police says they are currently investigating a break-and-enter at a residence in the Township of Madawaska Valley.

OPP explained that they were called about this incident on November 12th, 2023 around 2:00 p.m. They say officers then responded to the report of a break-and-enter at a residence on Sandhill Drive.

Once at the scene, officers investigated and reported that a cash and safe were stolen. The OPP Scenes of Crimes Officer (SOCO) also attended to process the scene for evidence.

Police are asking anyone with information surrounding this crime to contact the Killaloe OPP Detachment at 613-757-2600 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.valleytips.ca. You could receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray