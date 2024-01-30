Catch The Ace week 2 winner pots over $3K through Pembroke Regional Hospital

The Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation has announced their Catch the Ace progressive jackpot raffle winner for Week #2 presented by OK Tire Pembroke. They wish congratulations to Brad Laforce on winning the weekly pot amount of $3,211 after his ticket #B-9102530 and card #31, revealed the Queen of Clubs after being selected through the online random generator.

Brad was thrilled and noted, "I will be putting the money in savings for now and maybe plan a trip for the future." Roger Martin, PRHF Executive Director shared that the Catch the Ace Week #3 draw has launched with an estimated jackpot amount of over $16,000 if the Ace is caught.

"We are pleased to announce that in one week, we have raised an incredible $14,434 for the Newborn Resuscitation Station (Resuscitaire), valued at $23,500. We thank you so much for your support in helping us to purchase this much-needed piece of equipment. The Newborn Resuscitation Station will ensure an effective warming therapy platform for the baby along with the components needed for clinical emergency and resuscitation of the newborn if needed," Roger added.

To purchase tickets, visit www.PRHcatchtheace.ca. Tickets are also available during business hours at several cash sale locations at Holiday Inn Express, Cork Culture, NRTC Communications (Petawawa), Bumpy Roads Studio (downtown Pembroke) and Making Seasons Bright.

The Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation Catch the Ace raffle features a guaranteed weekly prize and a progressive jackpot that goes to the winner who catches the Ace of Spades. Ticket prices are as follows: 3 for $5, 10 for $10, 40 for $20, and 200 for $40, giving players the chance to win both the weekly prize and the progressive jackpot. Fifty percent of ticket sales go to the highest-priority equipment needs at the Pembroke Regional Hospital.

Donations towards the Newborn Resuscitation Station (Resuscitaire), which is an essential device to have during labour and delivery procedures, are welcome at any time and can be made by contacting the Foundation Office at (613) 732-2811, extension 7408 or by visiting www.prhfoundation.com.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray