Charges laid after tense barricaded person incident in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory

The Lennox and Addington (L&A) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Tyendinaga Police say they responded to a report of a barricaded person at a residence in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory.

Police explain that on December 18th, 2023, shortly after 12:00 p.m., Tyendinaga Police were called to assist Paramedic Services call on Lower Slash Road. Paramedic Services had received a medical alarm call at the residence and removed one injured person from the property.

OPP says the person involved sustained minor injuries. Paramedic Services advised police that there was a man still in the residence who was threatening people and possibly had firearms.

Tyendinaga Police responded along with the assistance of L&A OPP, ERT, and TRU. Police closed Lower Slash Road between Deseronto Road and Mowbrays Road as a precautionary measure as police made contact with the male in the residence.

After investigating the scene, police say they discovered that there were two men at the residence. Just before 3:00 p.m., police were able to talk both males into exiting the residence and one male was arrested without incident.

As a result of this investigation, a 35-year-old man from, Tyendinaga First Nation, was charged with the following offences:

- Assault causing bodily harm - two counts

- Forcible confinement

- Uttering threats - Cause death or bodily harm

OPP says the accused will be held for a bail hearing.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray.