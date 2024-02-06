Charges laid but no injuries following two recent collisions on local roadways

The Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says they have investigated two recent collisions where charges have been laid against the drivers.

The first incident happened on January 29th, 2024 around 6:30 p.m. when officers responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a tractor-trailer and a passenger car on 60 Highway, near Sno-Drifter's Road in the Township of North Algona Wilberforce.

As a result of the investigation following the crash, the 26-year-old driver of the passenger car from Nepean was charged with suspended driving, contrary to the Highway Traffic Act and driving a motor vehicle, with no insurance, contrary to the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act. The driver was issued a summons to appear in court. Police say there were no injuries and damages were minimal in this collision.

Then, a few days later on February 1st, 2024, just before 5:00 p.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle collision involving a sport utility vehicle (SUV) on Lake Dore Road, near Sperberg Road, in the Township of North Algona Wilberforce.

In this case, the driver of the SUV suffered a loss of control ending up in the ditch. As a result of police investigation, the 21-year-old driver from Petawawa was charged with driving left of centre on a curve, contrary to the Highway Traffic Act. A Provincial Offences Act notice was issued. There were no reported injuries, and no tow was required.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

