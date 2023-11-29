Charges laid during week one of Festive R.I.D.E Campaign in Upper Ottawa Valley

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) 2023 Festive R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) campaign commenced on November 16th, 2023, and will continue until January 1st, 2024. During the first week of the campaign from November 16th to November 22nd, 2023, officers from the Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the OPP report that they conducted 15 RIDE checks throughout the detachment area, including a joint-forces RIDE check with the Military Police in Petawawa.

Police say a 62-year-old resident of Blackstock, Ontario, is facing charges after encountering a RIDE check in the Town of Petawawa on the evening of November 16th, 2023. As part of the investigation officers at the scene used a Roadside Screening Device was utilized, and the driver was transported to the detachment for further testing. OPP says cannabis and alcohol were found in the vehicle and seized by officers during this investigation.

As a result of the OPP investigation, the man behind the wheel Donald Fee was charged with the following offences:

- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration 80mg plus

- Care or control of a vehicle with cannabis readily available

- Driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor

Then, just two days later on November 18th, 2023 an early morning traffic stop resulted in charges being laid. A 34-year-old from Ottawa was behind the wheel driving in the Town of Petawawa when they were stopped. As part of the investigation, OPP says a Roadside Screening Device was utilized, and the driver was transported to the detachment for further testing. Alcohol was found in the vehicle and seized by police during the investigation.

In this incident, this driver, Thibaut Kaza was charged with the following offences:

- Operation while impaired - alcohol

- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration 80mg plus

- Driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor

- Driving while under suspension

OPP says both of the drivers were released with future court dates and had their licenses suspended for 90 days. Fee additionally had the vehicle involved impounded for seven days, while Kaza's vehicle was impounded for 45 days.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray