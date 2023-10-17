Charges laid following extensive investigation into fatal collision on Highway 401

The Lennox and Addington (L&A) County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they have charged a male with the fatal collision that occurred on Highway 401 back on July 15th, 2023.

Police explain that the crash took place on July 15th, 2023 at approximately 11:30 p.m., officers from Lennox and Addington County OPP responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 401 just west of Marysville Road in the westbound lanes.

A truck towing a car and an SUV were involved. The truck towing the car had just lost control and ended up stopped in the live lanes. The SUV collided with the stopped truck towing the car. There were two people in the truck and three people in the SUV. One person was confirmed deceased at the scene from the SUV and all other people were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police say following this incident, the OPP Technical Investigators and Collision Reconstructionist assisted with the investigation. After a lengthy investigation, on October 10th, 2023 police laid charges on the male driver of the truck.

As a result of the investigation, the man behind the wheel, 31-year-old Desmond Price from Sudbury, Ontario was charged with the following offences:

- Operation while prohibited

- Causing death by criminal negligence

- Criminal negligence causing bodily harm - two counts

OPP says the accused was held for a bail hearing and remanded into custody. The accused will be scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Greater Napanee at a later date.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

