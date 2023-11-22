"Christmas Angels" program launches in Pembroke area
The Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is once again running its Christmas Angel Program to help members of the local community. Each "Angel" represents a member of the local community in need. This is the 27th year of the Christmas Angels program. Citizens are asked to attend any of the locations listed below to select an "Angel" and purchase a gift for them.
Christmas Angels are currently available only at the following locations:
- Pembroke and Petawawa OPP Detachments
- Pembroke City Hall and Pembroke Library
- Petawawa Library
- Laurentian Valley Township Office
- Whitewater Region Township Office
Those purchasing gifts for "Angels" are asked to place the unwrapped gift in a gift bag along with the corresponding "Angel" tag attached to the outside, and to return it to the location where it was picked up no later than December 4th, 2023. OPP adds that by returning the gift and "Angel" the deadline will ensure that the gifts can distributed on time.
Last year, community members and businesses helped to make Christmas brighter for a record 525 angels in need through this program.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
