City of Pembroke to spend $1.4 million on pool renovations

The city of Pembroke has been persuaded to make renovations to the Kinsmen Pool, after it was forced to close due to safety reasons.

Described as "at its end of life," the pool closed at the start of January. Initially the city chose to explore building a new pool rather than fixing the current one, a project that could have taken up to seven years to complete.

A petition and public outcry from the community has made city council decide to repair the old facility instead.

"Currently, there's no pool that you can access. You have to drive to Arnprior... and that doesn't exactly enable access to recreation or access to water safety," says Megan Conway, a member of the Friends of the Upper Ottawa Valley Regional Pool group.

The 51-year-old building needs new walls, a roof and HVAC system, with total costs of repairs coming to approximately $1.4 million.

The city is asking surrounding municipalities and organizations to help pay for 25 per cent of the costs.

"We've written to all of the different municipalities, the school boards, the Garrison, you name it... some have not been as favourable as what I would have liked," says Pembroke Mayor Ron Gervais.

"Look, all of you have residents that use this pool so you should be contributing towards it."

Conway says Friends of the Upper Ottawa Valley Regional Pool plan to fundraise to help pay for renovations, and want to contribute to a new pool down the line.

"[We] definitely think there's capacity in the community to raise money for an aquatic centre and to support the repairs, along with a long term vision for a future pool," she says.

The pool will remain closed for the majority of the year, but Gervais says it could open by the end of summer or early fall.

"If the funding was to come forward in the next month let's say, or at least a commitment to that funding...we would immediately see to the repairs," he said, "which should get done somewhere between July and August."