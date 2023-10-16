City of Pembroke warns of false telephone water survey circulating

Officials from the City of Pembroke say they have recently been advised that salespeople are calling residents in the City of Pembroke as well as the Township of Laurentian Valley asking questions regarding the quality of their tap water.

They explain that the caller claims to be somehow affiliated with the City of Pembroke, however, the City says they are not currently undertaking a survey on this subject and would not do so by telephone in the first place.

Officials add that the City of Pembroke's drinking water is completely safe and of the highest quality, which is ensured through continuous testing by an accredited laboratory and is reported to the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks. City staff is fully trained and licensed in all aspects of the operations of the water treatment and distribution systems and takes pride in providing safe, clean drinking water to system users.

The City of Pembroke also reminds people that they are not required to allow access to their homes or personal information to anyone.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray