Collective 54 charges laid as OPP seize drugs, firearms from Pembroke, Ont. apartment

Eight people face a total of 54 Criminal Code (CC) and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) charges after the seizure of suspected fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine in Pembroke. Police say a stolen firearm and replica pistols were also among the items seized.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) East Region Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), assisted by OPP's Emergency Response Team (ERT), Canine Unit and members of the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP, executed a search warrant on February 29th, 2024, at an apartment on Pembroke Street East.

In addition to the illegal drugs and guns, OPP officers also located items typically associated with drug trafficking, including digital scales, packaging material and multiple cell phones.

As a result, the following individuals have been charged, 41-year-old Kerry Lynn Bilodeau from Bonnechere Valley Township, 36-year-old Shawn William Bolger from Pembroke, 61-year-old Joanne Reis from Pembroke, and 21-year-old Arin Rose also from Pembroke. They are each facing the following CC and CDSA charges:

- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

- Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition

- Possession of a firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime

- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine

- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - fentanyl

- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - methamphetamine

- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

OPP says Bilodeau faces one additional charge of failing to comply with a probation order. Bolger faces two additional charges of possessing a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order. Reis also faces three additional charges of failing to comply with a probation order. Finally, Rose was additionally charged with two counts of possessing a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order and two additional charges of failing to comply with probation.

Meanwhile, the other people arrested are facing similar charges. 22-year-old Owen Irving from Brockville, 54-year-old Lorraine Kenny from Pembroke, 40-year-old Jillian Melancon, and 43-year-old Lynn Saker, both also from Pembroke, have been arrested. Each of those four people is facing the following charges:

- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine

- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - fentanyl

- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - methamphetamine

- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

OPP says Saker, Kenny, and Melancon were released and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on April 16th, 2024. The others, Irving, Bilodeau, Bolger, Reis, and Rose were held for a bail hearing on March 1st, 2024, at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

