Connected home invasion and shots fired under investigation in Brockville, Ont.

The Brockville Police Services has released information on a home invasion and shots that were fired in the City over the weekend. Brockville Police explain that on December 1st, 2023 around 8:00 p.m. they received numerous 911 calls regarding gunshots fired in the area of Pine Street. This disturbance led police to search for suspects throughout the downtown area of Brockville, who were believed to be in a small white sedan.

During the initial stages, police say it was also learned that there was a home invasion that had taken place, in the area of George Street. Police explain that these incidents were later discovered to be connected. There was a multi-officer response to secure multiple crime scenes following these incidents. All known victims involved are accounted for and luckily, no one was seriously injured.

Police say they are in the initial stages of what is going to be a lengthy investigation. Additional details will be released by the police as the investigation unfolds. At this time, the suspects involved in this incident remain at large.

Police are asking the public to check for any video footage of suspicious activity involving a small white sedan, around 8:00 p.m., on December 1st. They also encourage anyone with information to contact Det. McArthur at 613-342-0127 Ext: 4218 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray