Leeds and Thousand Islands have issued a notice of consultation, regarding the ongoing Agricultural Area Review. Initiated in 2022, officials explain that the purpose of the review is to identify and confirm agricultural lands in the Counties. The final map of the agricultural area lands will be used to update the Counties Official Plan schedule so that those lands are protected. The requirement to complete this study was identified by the Province in the Counties Official Plan. Officials say the project is nearing the final mapping stage.

Prior to the formal public meeting, the following local area consultations are being held to review the recommended agricultural area system (mapping) proposed for the Counties Official Plan. Organizers say these meetings are primarily for those persons whose properties have been impacted and who have not already discussed their property with staff and the consulting team.

The following meetings will take place on Tuesday, February 6th, 2024:

Township of Augusta - 1:00 p.m. (Council Chambers, 3560 County Road 26)

Township of Edwardsburgh Cardinal - 4:00 p.m. (Town Hall, 18 Centre St., Spencerville)

Municipality of North Grenville - 7:00 p.m. (Meeting Room at Municipal Offices, 285 County Road 44, Kemptville)

Then, the following day on Wednesday, February 7th, 2024:

Township of Rideau Lakes - 1:00 p.m. (Council Chambers, 1439 County Road 8)

To see if a specific property is impacted, visit www.leedsgrenville.com/agriculture

