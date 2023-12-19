Contraband and unauthorized items totalling over $52K seized at Joyceville Institution

As a result of the vigilance of staff members at Joyceville Institution, Correctional Service Canada says a significant amount of contraband and unauthorized items were seized at the multi-security federal institution.

The contraband and unauthorized items were seized on December 15th, 2023 and included tobacco, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia, as well as cell phones and accessories. The total estimated institutional value of these seizures is $52,420.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) explains that it uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions. These tools include ion scanners and detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates, and visitors.

CSC says it is heightening measures to prevent contraband and unauthorized items from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone. CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband or unauthorized items into correctional institutions.

CSC has set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions. These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates, and staff members working at CSC institutions.

The toll-free number, 1-866-780-3784, helps ensure that the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray