Crime prevention week underway, Kingston Police encourage public participation
The Kingston Police have kicked off Ontario's annual Crime Prevention Week, which runs until November 11th, 2023. The week-long promotion of crime prevention is supported by the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police (OACP), the Ministry of the Solicitor General, and police services across Ontario.
This year's provincial theme "Awareness, Engagement, Prevention" will aim to provide the Kingston Police with a platform to raise awareness on the most pressing issues to public safety. Local residents can watch for ways to support Kingston community safety initiatives on the Police's social media handles.
"Many crimes are preventable, and Crime Prevention Week is a great opportunity for Kingstonians to think about what they can do to assist in keeping their families, neighbourhoods, schools, and workplaces safe from criminal activities," said Acting Chief Lillian Murdock.
Police say that Ontario communities are among the safest in the world, but community safety and well-being take hard work and collaboration. That's why the Kingston Police say they are proud to partner with the government, community leaders, young people, and businesses to prevent crime throughout the local communities.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
Four arrested and drugs seized during OPP RIDE stop in Whitewater RegionOntario Provincial Police have arrested the four occupants of a vehicle after a RIDE check traffic stop on Beachburg Road in Whitewater Region. Each person is facing a number of drug-related charges.
RCDSB announces passing of esteemed TrusteeThe Renfrew County District School Board has announced the passing of Trustee Bryon Morris. After serving for years in the local community, Morris passed away Wednesday, November 1st, at home after a brief illness.
Pembroke Regional Hospital receives $10K donations from local Real Estate Board fundraiserA golf tournament fundraiser from the Renfrew County Real Estate Board has resulted in a $10,000 donation to the Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation and their cancer care campaign.
Charges laid after extensive OPP investigation into romance fraud, resulting in $27K lostA 37-year-old Toronto man is facing numerous charges after they defrauded another person out of around $27,000 while executing an extensive romance fraud online.
"Stuff a Cruiser Food Driver" returns in SD&G helping local food banksOn November 18th, Ontario Provincial Police and the U15 Morrisburg Rep hockey team will hold their annual "Stuff the Cruiser Food Drive", with items gathered going towards the Local Community Food Banks.
Local driver charged leaving rolled-over vehicle unoccupiedA 37-year-old man has been charged after Brockville Police investigated a vehicle that rolled over in the area of King Street West and was left unoccupied. The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Two dead at the scene of fatal collision on Hwy.401 in Quinte West, Ont.Police say two people were pronounced deceased at the scene of a two-vehicle collision on County Road 40 at Gunter Settlement Road in Quinte West. The investigation is ongoing.
326 cases of beer seized by OPP from vehicle on Hwy. 401Many charges have been laid after Ontario Provincial Police investigated a vehicle that was stopped on Highway 401, resulting in the seizure of three hundred twenty-six cases of beer that was purchased across provincial lines.
UOV Heritage Centre to display special exhibits for remembrance dayThe Upper Ottawa Valley Heritage is displaying special exhibits for Remembrance Day this Thursday and Friday, free of charge.