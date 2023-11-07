Crime prevention week underway, Kingston Police encourage public participation

The Kingston Police have kicked off Ontario's annual Crime Prevention Week, which runs until November 11th, 2023. The week-long promotion of crime prevention is supported by the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police (OACP), the Ministry of the Solicitor General, and police services across Ontario.

This year's provincial theme "Awareness, Engagement, Prevention" will aim to provide the Kingston Police with a platform to raise awareness on the most pressing issues to public safety. Local residents can watch for ways to support Kingston community safety initiatives on the Police's social media handles.

"Many crimes are preventable, and Crime Prevention Week is a great opportunity for Kingstonians to think about what they can do to assist in keeping their families, neighbourhoods, schools, and workplaces safe from criminal activities," said Acting Chief Lillian Murdock.

Police say that Ontario communities are among the safest in the world, but community safety and well-being take hard work and collaboration. That's why the Kingston Police say they are proud to partner with the government, community leaders, young people, and businesses to prevent crime throughout the local communities.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray