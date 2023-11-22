Criminal charge laid for threats following domestic incident in Killaloe, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police in Killaloe say they have laid a criminal charge against an individual after an investigation into a domestic threat incident.

OPP explained that on November 19th, 2023 around 1:00 p.m. officers responded to a call for service regarding threats being made at a residence in the Township of Killaloe Hagarty and Richards.

Once officers arrived at the scene and investigated, a 23-year-old from Golden Lake was arrested. The individual was charged with Utter threat to cause death or bodily harm, contrary to the Criminal Code.

OPP says the accused was released from custody and has a court date scheduled on January 17th, 2024, Ontario Court of Justice, Pembroke. Police add that the name of the accused will not be released to protect the identity of the victim.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray