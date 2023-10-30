Criminal harassment charge laid after domestic dispute in North Dundas Twp.

The Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has arrested and charged one person following a domestic dispute.

OPP explained that this took place on October 20th, 2023 around 1:00 P.m. Officers responded to a call regarding a domestic dispute at a residence in North Dundas township. Once officers arrived at the scene, the investigation revealed that a male had been criminally harassing a female by method of telecommunications, as per OPP.

As a result of the police response, a 28-year-old from Nepean, Ontario was arrested and faces the following charge:

- Criminal Harassment - repeatedly follow, repeatedly communicate with, watch, and beset, threatening conduct.

OPP says the name of the accused is being withheld to protect the identity of the victim. The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Cornwall Court of Justice on November 14th, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

