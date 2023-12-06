Criminal mischief charge laid after OPP respond to domestic disturbance

Officers from the Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police laid a charge of criminal mischief after responding to a call in the Township of South Algonquin.

OPP explained that they received the call around 10:00 p.m. on December 2nd, 2023, in relation to a domestic disturbance. The call for police service was at a residence in the Township.

Officers arrived at the scene and as a result of the OPP investigation, a 51-year-old from Brudenell, Lyndoch, and Raglan Township was arrested and charged with Mischief, contrary to the Criminal Code.

OPP says the accused person was released from custody with a court date scheduled on January 14th, 2023, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Pembroke. The name of the accused is being withheld by police to protect the identity of the victim.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray