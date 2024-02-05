CSC seizes contraband valued over $100K at Collins Bay Institution in Kingston, Ont.

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) says that between January 29th to 30th, 2024, as a result of the vigilance of staff members, contraband and unauthorized items were seized at Collins Bay Institution, a multi-level security federal institution.

CSC says the contraband and unauthorized items seized included tobacco, marijuana, and hashish. The total estimated institutional value of these seizures is approximately $101,400.

The CSC explains that it uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions. These tools include ion scanners and detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates, and visitors.

CSC has heightened measures to prevent contraband and unauthorized items from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone. CSC explains that they also work in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband or unauthorized items into correctional institutions.

CSC has set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that they may receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions. These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates, and staff members working at CSC institutions.

The toll-free number, 1-866-780-3784, helps ensure that the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray