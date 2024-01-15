Local Police are advising that "ransoming businesses" have become a successful business for cybercriminals. Police say that on Christmas Eve, cybercriminals targeted three hospitals in Germany using Lockbit 3.0 ransomware. Ransomware is a type of malicious software that infects computers and networks. It holds data and other sensitive information "hostage" in exchange for payment.

If the recipient of the ransomware refuses to meet their payment demands, the cybercriminals could destroy the files. Or they could make them available to the public, resulting in data theft and leaks of sensitive information.

Police say that "Ransomware as a Service" (RaaS), such as Lockbit 3.0, has become a successful business model for cybercriminals. They say it is often marketed to scammers who are looking to use ransomware to target specific businesses or organizations.

Far from being an amateur operation, police say these RaaS groups operate like legitimate businesses. The groups have professional websites, customer service teams, and even supporting documentation. Police say that all of this is designed with one purpose, to help scammers steal data from their victims.

Plice suggests following these tips to avoid falling victim to a ransomware attack:

- Always be mindful of a sense of urgency in emails. Never click on links or attachments without first verifying their legitimacy.

- Trust your instincts. If something seems suspicious, always check with your organization's security team before clicking.

- Ransomware can strike any business or organization, even highly respected ones like hospitals. As a user, it's important to remain alert and continuously vigilant.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray