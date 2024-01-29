Deacon Street traffic disruption lasting several days in Pembroke
The City of Pembroke is letting local drivers know of a temporary traffic disruption that will be in place for several days in the city.
Effective on Monday, January 29th, 2024 at 7:30 a.m. Deacon Street will be reduced to one lane between River Road and Mackay Street. That will be in effect until Wednesday, January 31st, 2024, at 7:00 p.m., and subject to slight disruptions to allow for storm sewer repairs.
The City says flag persons may be directing traffic on the scene, however some delays can be expected. The travelling public is encouraged to use alternate routes. The City of Pembroke also asks that drivers respect the posted construction signage at all times.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
