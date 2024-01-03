Death of an inmate at Bath Institution in Kingston, Ont.

Correctional Services Canada (CSC) has released information regarding the death of an inmate at the Bath Institution in Kingston, Ontario. CSC says on January 2nd, 2024, the inmate, Ian Smith died while in custody.

At the time of his death, the 65-year-old inmate was serving an indeterminate sentence, which commenced on January 23rd, 2020. Smith was facing charges of aggravated assault and breach of a long-term supervision order.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) says they will review the circumstances. CSC also policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

CSC adds that the next of kin for the deceased has been notified.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray