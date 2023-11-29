Deceased person found near Hwy.15 believed victim of hit-and-run

Ontario Provincial Police in Montague Township has released an update on an investigation into a deceased person who was found near Highway 15. Police say the most recent information indicates the death was the result of a hit-and-run collision.

The body of 34-year-old Steven Tate was found on November 8th, 2023 adjacent to Highway 15. The Montague Township resident was reported missing on November 4th, 2023 and OPP says he was seen alive earlier that same day.

Investigators believe the collision involved a dark coloured hatchback or sedan which will have damage to the front passenger side.

Members of the Lanark County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, say they are continuing to investigate with the assistance of OPP Collision Reconstructionist and Technical Collision Investigation team, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Lanark OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or call Lanark County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if you wish to remain anonymous.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray