Deceased person found near Hwy.15 believed victim of hit-and-run
Ontario Provincial Police in Montague Township has released an update on an investigation into a deceased person who was found near Highway 15. Police say the most recent information indicates the death was the result of a hit-and-run collision.
The body of 34-year-old Steven Tate was found on November 8th, 2023 adjacent to Highway 15. The Montague Township resident was reported missing on November 4th, 2023 and OPP says he was seen alive earlier that same day.
Investigators believe the collision involved a dark coloured hatchback or sedan which will have damage to the front passenger side.
Members of the Lanark County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, say they are continuing to investigate with the assistance of OPP Collision Reconstructionist and Technical Collision Investigation team, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Lanark OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or call Lanark County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if you wish to remain anonymous.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Charges laid during week one of Festive R.I.D.E Campaign in Upper Ottawa ValleyTwo drivers are facing criminal charges as a result of the first week of the OPP's Festive R.I.D.E campaign. Each driver was pulled over with alcohol in their system and readily available in the vehicle.
-
OPP investigating kayak theft from cottage in Killaloe Twp.The investigation is underway after a resident of Brudenell, Lyndoch and Raglan Township contacted the OPP regarding the theft of an 11-foot-long kayak from their cottage on Wannamaker Road.
-
Maple View Lodge fundraising committee reaches $1.5M, halfway to campaign totalThe fundraising committee for the Maple View Lodge has reached the halfway mark for their fundraising goal. They say campaign contributions thus far total $1,546,112.
-
Health Unit delays opening of new Kemptville locationRenovation delays have caused a delay in the opening of the new Kemptville Campus for the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit. Officials say an opening date will be announced when it is confirmed.
-
OPP dispels "disturbing rumours" regarding two missing persons investigations in Smiths FallsThe investigation is still ongoing into two missing persons in Smiths Falls. OPP calling for tips again as they have been hearing disturbing rumours with no credible evidence.
-
Renfrew Country VTAC receives provincial care awardThe Association of Family Health Teams of Ontario presented its annual Bright Lights Award to the Renfrew County Virtual Triage and Assessment Centre for its successes in providing care to the community.
-
Madawaska Valley resident wins Lifetime Achievement Award for highlighting Kashubian cultureKashubian Canadian, David Martin Shulist has been named the recipient of the Sierhey Khmara Ziniak Lifetime Achievement Award by the Canadian Ethnic Media Association at their 45th award ceremony.
-
Brockville Police respond to report of suspects attempting to enter vehicles parked in drivewaysA 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged after Brockville Police were told about a group of people who were trying to get into parked cars in the area of Salisbury Avenue, Sevenoaks Avenue and Bisley Crescent.
-
Drugs, firearms seized as OPP execute search warrant in Smiths Falls, Ont.A 34-year-old and 57-year-old both from Smiths Falls have been arrested and charged after several police units executed a search warrant at a residence in the town. Officers seized suspected cocaine, opioids, and firearms.