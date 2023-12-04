The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are offering some helpful tips to keep porch pirates at bay this festive season. With the busy shopping season here, parcels will be arriving fast and furious to front porches everywhere.

OPP insists that criminals know there will be an increase in packages as well. Often referred to as "porch pirates", police explain that these thieves steal packages when no one is at home to accept the parcel.

OPP offers the following tips to stay safe from porch pirates:

- Request a signature on delivery.

- Ship the package to a trusted neighbour or relative who will be home.

- Have the packages delivered to a workplace.

- Track deliveries online and plan to be home upon delivery.

- Opt for in-store or curbside pickup.

- Install video cameras and post signage to indicate surveillance is in effect.

- Request the package be left out of sight at a rear or side door.

If packages are stolen from your home, OPP says to report the incident to your local police and the shipping company. If you see suspicious activity in your neighbourhood contact your local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

