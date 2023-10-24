Developmental Services of Leeds and Grenville bolstering Distress Centre with $136K grant

On Friday, October 20th, local MPP Steve Clark met with the team at Developmental Services of Leeds and Grenville to hear more about the $136,300 Resilient Communities Fund grant they received from the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) that will be used to recover and build the Distress Centre resiliency from impacts of COVID-19. They say the project will be completed by May 2025 and will allow the Distress Centre to rebuild its volunteer base and capacity with enhanced training and support to ensure the sustainability of their programs.

"I’m so pleased that funding from the Ontario Trillium Foundation’s Resilient Communities Fund will not only help rebuild the Distress Centre in the wake of the pandemic but enhance the critical role they play," said Steve Clark, MPP for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes. "I also want to thank the Centre’s dedicated team of volunteers for their commitment to the program and ensuring this invaluable resource is there to provide vital support to those in our community."

In addition to rebuilding its volunteer base and capacity, the group says the distress centre is now able to purchase the necessary technology to operate virtually. Additionally, they thank the $136,300 grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation, callers can access the service regardless of socio-economic status, location or abilities. Volunteers are trained in active listening techniques and the Distress Centre is a free, confidential and anonymous support service to individuals in the community.

"The impact of this Ontario Trillium Foundation grant cannot be overstated," said Sarah Kaufman, Manager of Children’s Services and Distress Centre. "This grant has allowed necessary technical upgrades to be made. In March 2020, the Distress Line was shut down for a period of 2 weeks as call room locations were not accessible and infrastructure for remote work by our volunteers was not in place. We have been able to purchase additional phone lines to meet the increased needs of our community. Volunteers are also able to complete their shifts either remotely or from a designated call room location. We have been able to hire a Distress Centre Engagement and Evaluation Coordinator to assist with improving many aspects of our volunteer training, and increase community engagement to ensure our program's sustainability. We also want to congratulate the Ontario Trillium Foundation on 40 years of granting and building healthy and vibrant communities across the province."

Developmental Services explain the Distress Centre is a confidential service, provided by non-judgmental, empathetic volunteers and is based on an active listening model which encourages individuals to help themselves by exploring their feelings and their options. Visit the website at https://developmentalservices.com

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray