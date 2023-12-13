Driver blows two times legal limit after causing two collisions in Kingston, Ont.

Kingston Police Services has released details on a dangerous driving incident, causing multiple collisions, and resulting in several charges being laid.

Police explain that this happened on December 10th, 2023, at approximately 1:55 a.m. when police were dispatched to the area of Division Street and Ellice Street regarding a collision that had just occurred at that intersection.

Arriving on scene police say they observed three damaged vehicles, one of which had struck a house on the west side of Division Street. Further investigation revealed that the vehicle being driven by the accused had first side-swiped another vehicle on Division Street south of Queen Street. They say the suspect vehicle had then fled the scene, without stopping to exchange information, and was followed by the vehicle that had been struck.

Police say the suspect vehicle was driven by the accused in a dangerous manner from the scene and eventually, after travelling down multiple side streets, drove the wrong way down Ellice Street, which is a one-way street, and impacted a second vehicle at the intersection of Division Street. The force of this collision caused the impacted vehicle to drive off the roadway and strike a house.

Officers at the scene then arrested the accused for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. Further observations were made that the accused was also impaired by alcohol. The accused was subsequently transported to police headquarters where they provided two breath samples. Police say the accused was found to have approximately two times the legal limit of alcohol in their system.

The accused was later released with a future court date. Their driver's licence was automatically suspended for 90 days and would face a one-year suspension if convicted. The vehicle was also seized and impounded for 7 days, with the accused being responsible for all fees and fines.

The two individuals who had been in the vehicle that had been struck at Division Street and Ellice Street were transported to the hospital by Frontenac Paramedics with minor injuries.

As a result, the person behind the wheel, 21-year-old Gabriel Yeoman from Gatineau, Quebec was charged with dangerous driving, impaired operation of a conveyance, impaired operation of a conveyance while exceeding blood alcohol concentration and leaving an accident scene while failing to give their name and address. The accused was also charged with careless driving and driving the wrong way on a one-way street contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray