Drivers blows two times legal limit after crash in west end Kingston, Ont.

Kingston Police Service say an individual was arrested and charged with impaired driving following a collision in Kingston's West End.

Police say that on February 11th, 2024, at approximately 12:05 a.m. the accused was operating a motor vehicle while travelling westbound on Bath Road towards Centennial Drive in Kingston's west end. The driver attempted to turn northbound on Centennial Drive however did not negotiate the turn properly and ended up striking a pole in the centre median on the north side of the intersection.

Officers attended the scene and the investigating officer made observations that the accused was impaired by alcohol. Police say the accused was arrested at approximately 12:25 a.m. and transported to police headquarters where they provided two breath samples. The accused was found to have more than two times the legal limit of alcohol in their system.

The person behind the wheel, Crystal Wittenburg a 42-year-old individual from Kingston, was charged with impaired operation of a conveyance and impaired operation of a conveyance while exceeding blood alcohol concentration.

Police say the accused was later released with a future court date. Their driver's licence is automatically suspended for 90 days and would face a one-year suspension if convicted. The commercial motor vehicle was seized and impounded for 7 days, with the accused being responsible for all fees and fines.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

