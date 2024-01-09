Drug-impaired driver charged taking vehicle without owner's consent

A Pembroke resident is facing a drug-impaired driving charge after a motor vehicle was taken without consent and police got involved. On January 1st, 2024, around 11:00 a.m., members of the Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says they responded to a report of a motor vehicle taken without consent.

Officers were dispatched and were able to locate the vehicle and driver on Victoria Street in Pembroke within the hour. Officers say, at the scene, as part of the investigation a Standard Field Sobriety Test (SFST) was conducted, and further testing was conducted by a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) officer at the detachment.

As a result of this investigation the 36-year-old individual that was behind the wheel was charged with the following Criminal Code (CC) and Highway Traffic Act (HTA) offences:

- Operation while impaired - drugs

- Taking a motor vehicle without consent

- Driving while under suspension

OPP says the accused had their driver's licence suspended for 90 days. The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke at a later date. The name of the accused is being withheld to protect the identity of the victim who is the accused's former domestic partner.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray