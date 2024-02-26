Drug-impaired motorist passed out for three hours at Kingston gas station

Police made an arrest on February 22nd, 2024, at approximately 6:50 a.m. after officers responded to a welfare call at a gas station in the area of Division Street and Dalton Avenue in Kingston's north end.

Police say the complainant, who was an employee, had observed a vehicle sitting at the gas pump for approximately three hours. Upon approaching the vehicle, the employee observed an individual who appeared unresponsive in the driver's seat.

Officers were subsequently called and upon arrival, the officer made observations that the accused was demonstrating signs of being impaired by drugs. The accused was arrested at approximately 7:30 a.m. and brought to a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) Officer. At the conclusion of the tests, it was determined that the accused was impaired by drugs. Drug paraphernalia consistent with methamphetamine use was also located inside the vehicle following the arrest of the accused.

As a result, a 43-year-old individual from the Sydenham area was charged with impaired operation of a conveyance while impaired by drugs.

The accused was later released on conditions with a future court date. Their driver's licence is automatically suspended for 90 days and they would face a one-year suspension if convicted. The vehicle was seized and impounded for seven days, with the accused being responsible for all fees and fines.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

