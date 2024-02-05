Drug poisons prompts warning from KFL&A Public Health

KFL&A Public Health is issuing an alert to warn residents about a recent rise in drug-involved poisonings and associated symptoms within the KFL&A region.

Consumption and Treatment Services in Kingston is reporting a 15 percent increase in apparent drug poisonings over the past week, along with an increase in clients experiencing very prolonged deep sedation and hallucinations. They say additional community partner data supports a concerning increase in apparent drug poisonings last week.

Public Health says these observations highlight the continued unpredictability and toxicity of the unregulated drug supply in our community. They add that it is vital that people do not use drugs alone and that 911 is called immediately for emergency medical care when drug poisoning is suspected

KFL&A Public Health is urging people to:

- Avoid using alone. Tell someone before using and have a safety plan.

- Avoid using more than one drug at a time, including alcohol.

- Go slow. The quality of unregulated drugs is unpredictable.

- Get a free naloxone kit and training.

- Seek medical treatment.

Rather than using alone, Public Health suggests using a supervised consumption service in person at Consumption and Treatment Services at 661 Montreal Street in Kingston or virtually by calling the National Overdose Response Service at 1-888-688-NORS (6677)

For more information on harm reduction, visit the KFL&A Public Health website.

