Drug trafficking charges laid following investigation in Quinte West, Ont.

Members of the Quinte West Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crime Unit say they have laid charges in connection to a trafficking investigation.

OPP explained that on September 28th, 2023 on Old Highway 2 in Quinte West, members of the Quinte West Detachment and Quinte West Crime Unit assisted with the arrest of two individuals. A subsequent search led to the seizure of a quantity of suspected fentanyl, morphine and a quantity of Canadian currency.

As a result, Brenda Banks, age 35 from Quinte West and Kyle Laird, age 34 with no fixed address were arrested. OPP says Banks was also on an outstanding warrant in relation to a shoplifting occurrence earlier in September.

Banks now face the following charges:

- Possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking - opioid (other than heroin)

- Possession of a schedule one substance - other drugs - two counts

- Failure to comply with a probation order - two counts

- Theft under $5000 - shoplifting

While Laird was charged with the following offences:

- Possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking - opioid (other than heroin)

- Trafficking in schedule one substance - other drugs

- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

- Possession of a schedule one substance - other drugs - two counts

- Failure to comply with a probation order

OPP says both were held for a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

