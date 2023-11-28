Drugs, firearms seized as OPP execute search warrant in Smiths Falls, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police in Lanark County say that they have arrested and charged two individuals as the result of a search warrant that was executed at a residence in the Town of Smiths Falls on Thursday, November 23rd, 2023.

OPP explained that this warrant was executed with extensive help from the Lanark, Leeds and Grenville Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) in partnership with the Smiths Falls Police Service and with the assistance of the Lanark County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), East Region Emergency Response Team (ERT), OPP Canine, and Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU).

As a result, officers at the scene seized large quantities of suspected cocaine, opioids, firearms, and prohibited devices.

Two of the residents at the scene were arrested and charged. 57-year-old Vernon Watts from the Towns of Smiths Falls now faces a charge for possession of a schedule one substance, cocaine. While the other individual, 34-year-old Benjamin Duhamel, also from Smiths Falls faces the following charges:

- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

- Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition - two counts

- Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm

- Possession of a schedule I substance - Opioid (other than heroin)

OPP says Duhamel is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Perth on January 29th, 2024. While Watts is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Perth on January 24th, 2024.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray