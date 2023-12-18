Duplex fire in Pembroke displaces 6 residence
Six local residents have been displaced after a structure fire in Pembroke's west end. The Pembroke Fire Department says they responded to the report of a structure fire on Cecil Street on Saturday, December 16th, 2023 at approximately 12:10 p.m.
The Pembroke Fire Department initially responded with the on-duty crew. However, a total of 20 full-time and volunteer firefighters worked to bring this fire under control. Two Fire Department trucks were on the scene throughout the incident.
On arrival, the Fire Department said smoke and flames were visible from the second storey of a duplex. The occupants had self-evacuated. Firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control. They say the fire was contained to the single unit, however the neighbouring unit suffered smoke damage.
A total of 6 people have been displaced by this fire in the two units. Assistance is being provided to these two families and the PFD is continuing its investigation into the cause and origin of the fire.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
RCDSB announces new Director of Education effective January 2024Kristen Niemi has been named as the new Director of Education with the Renfrew County District School Board, effective January 2024. She comes from Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board where she was Superintendent of Education.
-
Peter Emon acclaimed as Renfrew County Warden for 2024For his sixth term serving as Warden, Peter Emon was acclaimed for his role in the County of Renfrew. One nomination was received for the Office of Warden for the 2024 term, which was affirmed by the County Council.
-
Three arrested in armed robbery investigation at business in Merrickville-Wolford TwpThree young people are facing several serious charges after OPP responded to reports of people armed with knives approaching an employee and customer at a business in on Wellington Street East in Merrickville-Wolford Township.
-
Community-wide CAMsafe program launches in Grenville CountyOntario Provincial Police has implemented the CAMSafe program in Grenville County. Aimed at creating a database of residential and commercial security cameras, it could be a resource in crime investigations.
-
Prescribing program new for registered nurses at St. Lawrence CollegeAddressing registered nurses' new role expansion, which includes prescribing medications, St. Lawrence College has announced that they will be offering new training in 2024 through its Continuing Education online platform.
-
Kingston Police continue targeting drug traffickers, seizing hundreds of pillsThe Special Services Division with the Kingston Police is targeting drug traffickers executing two search warrants at an apartment in the Leroy Grant Drive area. Officers seized methamphetamine and various pills.
-
Contraband and unauthorized items totalling over $52K seized at Joyceville InstitutionA significant amount of contraband and unauthorized items were seized at the Joyceville Institution in Kingston. Correctional Service Canada says the total estimated institutional value of these seizures is $52,420.
-
Kingston Police details new Disney+ phishing scam, tips to avoid being a victimMembers of the public are being warned of a new phishing scam that involves the streaming platform Disney+. Kingston Police explain the method behind "callback phishing " and give tips to avoid being a victim.
-
One arrested during week four of OPP's "Festive RIDE" campaignFrom December 7th to December 13th, 2023 Ontario Provincial Police in the Upper Ottawa Valley conducted the fourth week of their Festive R.I.D.E campaign which resulted in the arrest of one person.