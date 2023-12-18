Duplex fire in Pembroke displaces 6 residence

Six local residents have been displaced after a structure fire in Pembroke's west end. The Pembroke Fire Department says they responded to the report of a structure fire on Cecil Street on Saturday, December 16th, 2023 at approximately 12:10 p.m.

The Pembroke Fire Department initially responded with the on-duty crew. However, a total of 20 full-time and volunteer firefighters worked to bring this fire under control. Two Fire Department trucks were on the scene throughout the incident.

On arrival, the Fire Department said smoke and flames were visible from the second storey of a duplex. The occupants had self-evacuated. Firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control. They say the fire was contained to the single unit, however the neighbouring unit suffered smoke damage.

A total of 6 people have been displaced by this fire in the two units. Assistance is being provided to these two families and the PFD is continuing its investigation into the cause and origin of the fire.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

